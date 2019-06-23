Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Visits Super Eagles In Egypt [Photos]

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (representing Anambra South) was live at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt when the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Burundi national team 1-0 on Saturday,ay Jun22, 2019.

The super eagles kick-started their Afcon campaign on a winning note in Egypt to go top of the group after the second game of the group between Guinea and Madagascar ended in a draw.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who us enjoying the two weeks of the National Assembly took out time to congratulate the super eagles after the match.

Also Read: My money so powerful’ – Mompha brags as he flaunts his Lamborghini and McLaren

See pictures below:

Ifeanyi Ubah

Tags from the story
afcon, Ifeanyi Ubah, super eagles

You may also like

Today’s Question: BBNaija; Is Ebuka, Cee-C’s Ex Boyfriend ????

Governor Ambode Hosts Boy Who Drew Portrait Of French President

BREAKING: Court declares Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun state governorship election

“Never Allow Your Wife To Be More Successful Than You” – Facebook User

10 persons die on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Today’s Question: What Do You Think of Mr Shaa’s New Sex Doll???

WONDERFUL| Pastor Resurrects Dead Child | Photos

What Harry Kane Said After Scoring The Late Winner Against Croatia Would Leave You Thrilled As A Football Fan

Wanyama Joins Tottenham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *