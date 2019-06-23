Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Visits Super Eagles In Egypt [Photos]

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (representing Anambra South) was live at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt when the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Burundi national team 1-0 on Saturday,ay Jun22, 2019.

The super eagles kick-started their Afcon campaign on a winning note in Egypt to go top of the group after the second game of the group between Guinea and Madagascar ended in a draw.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who us enjoying the two weeks of the National Assembly took out time to congratulate the super eagles after the match.

See pictures below: