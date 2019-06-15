[Sex Scandal]: EKSU Issues Statement Involving The Viral Video Of Its Lecturer’s Sex Allegations

The Management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has released a statement concerning the viral video of a lecturer, Dr. O.O Aduwo allegedly attempting to have sex with a female student.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Celebrities Reacts To A New Born Baby Who Almost Lost His Life Because He Contacted Herpes When Kissed

The video which has gone viral on WhatsApp and social media involving Dr. O.O Aduwo of the department of Accounting pants down attempting to have sex with a female student has gotten the reactions of the school management.

The school Management has issued a statement concerning the scandal as Mr. Bode Olofinmuagun, the head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution said that the university has queried the lecturer concerned.

“This will be followed by a panel which will dig deep into the matter,” he said.

Olofinmuagun said that the university would not condone any act of sexual harassment in the University.

‘“And as such, it issued a query to the concerned lecturer to defend himself of the allegation as a first step in the spirit of due process.

“Thereafter, a panel of investigation will be constituted to get to the root of the matter, while the findings of the panel will be made public. “The general public is hereby assured that management will continue to be transparent and will not allow such a matter that could smear its good image to be swept under the carpet,” NAN quoted him as saying.