Seyi Shay Needs To Get Married To Me Before It Becomes Too Late – Nollywood Actor Reveals

Seyi Shay Needs To Get Married To Me Before It Becomes Too Late

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that singer, Seyi Shay, deserves to get married to him right now because she is not getting younger anymore.

He made this known in an Instagram post he shared yesterday, June 18th.

@iamseyishay What you DESERVE right now is to get MARRIED to me, because you are no longer getting YOUNGER… 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️My #sister, yes, AGE is just but numbers, but many a TIME, those numbers can become a spiritual burden 😭if a #BEAUTIFUL woman with the sweetest VOICE of an ANGEL in #Nigeria, refuses to #marry the ONLY popular #ACTOR in #Nollywood, that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen ✈️an A-List #American celebrity, my dear, #Google it, 🌎FINE boy #actors like us, na international recognition dey #FOLLOW us. 🏃🏃@iamseyishay What else do you need in #LIFE? You are #PRETTY, 🔥intelligent, God fearing and successful in #MUSIC, why is it taking you this long to getting married to me? Don’t you know time waits for no one.🤷‍♂️ #repost #SeyiShay #marriage #instagood #pics #love #style #fashion #BBnaija #FollowMe #instagram #blog #instamood #actress #Naija

