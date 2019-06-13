‘Shame on You Obasanjo’ – Fayose Commends Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has commended President Buhari for honouring late M.K.O Abiola stating that the move is to Obasanjo’s shame.

President Buhari officially signed June 12 into law as the democracy day for Nigeria in honour of M.K.O Abiola and he also renamed the National stadium Abuja to M.K.O. National Stadium.

Fayose joined a long list of major opposition voices who have commended President Buhari over his decision.

Honouring MKO Abiola by President Buhari is to Obasanjo’s shame. It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.

Ayo Fayose
