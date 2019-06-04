Shan George finally reacts to claims she requested for Ned Nwoko’s number from his son

Nollywood actress Shan George has denied she ever requested for Ned Nwoko’s phone number from his son Emzy.

Recall Emzy had taken to social media to claim that Shan had requested that he gives her his dad’s number. The young man exposed this following Shan blasting his father over his marriage to young actress Regina Daniels.

Reacting to the insult to his dad, Emzy went on to share alleged chats between him and Shan, chats the actress has come out to deny.

Emzy had written;

Wow it just came to my notice.. shan gorge called my dad a dirty and ugly disgusting man but she keep disturbing me for his phone number

what a a life.. my dad don’t do old school

Sorry to disrespect you ma but family first.i know so many nollywood actress who wish to be in regina’s position.. instagram save this one here before she unsends dem

my dad is a soft guy that’s why they keep tripping for him.

he is bazed on soft. emzy ned nwoko jnr.. swipe to see chats

Reacting Shan said the account that sent Emzy the messages was a fake one.

See her post:

ANOTHER ONE! Liars From the pit of Hell with no fear of God Everywhere. Keep using my name to create more social media accounts for ur Rubbish everywhere, sending urselves Dm or making shitty comments claiming it’s me. I’m glad that those who know me, know me. I’ve said my mind (my opinion) and moved on since. Hug transformer! agents of Satan.