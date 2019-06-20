‘She is the most successful 2018 housemate’ – Uti Nwachukwu gushes about Cee-C

Media personality and winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu, took to social media to declare Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec the most successful BBNaija 2018 housemate.
In his words;
Well well well…what Can say?
How much louder can I shout ?
How much more words can I write ???
MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS …VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN
Nwadiora – an igbo name meaning …Pikin wey good for the community /country…. LOL….. need I say more ?
Since winning the Show , she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it Back to Back.
In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother , there are always 2 Winners ,The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds”
I went on further to say ” The sun Shines in it’s time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL”
I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 …. Miss @ceec_officialNWADIORA