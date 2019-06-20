‘She is the most successful 2018 housemate’ – Uti Nwachukwu gushes about Cee-C

In his words;

Well well well…what Can say?

How much louder can I shout ?

How much more words can I write ???

MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS …VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN

Nwadiora – an igbo name meaning …Pikin wey good for the community /country…. LOL….. need I say more ?

Since winning the Show , she has received massive support and she hasn’t stopped dishing it Back to Back.

In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother , there are always 2 Winners ,The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds”

I went on further to say ” The sun Shines in it’s time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL”

I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 …. Miss @ceec_officialNWADIORA