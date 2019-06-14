Shehu Sani: Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde waves off his immunity in case of corruption allegations

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to “unconfirmed” reports that the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has offered to wave off his immunity in case of corruption allegations.

The senator while hailing the decision said it will be “unprecedented in the history of Nigeria,” adding that “there can be no better claim to transparency.”

He tweeted on Friday afternoon thus: The report that the Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has offered to wave off his immunity in case of corruption allegations against him is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. There can be no better claim to transparency.

More to come…