by Valerie Oke

Shehu Sanni Comes For Politicians Who Underfund Nigerian University And Bundle Their Children Abroad

The former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sanni, has come out to slam politicians who underfund the local university, send their children abroad to the best and expensive schools and still turn around to scorn and condemn Nigeria university system.

The highly outspoken former legislator who spoke via his official Twitter handle today, June 16th, said he condemns such act.

What he said:

It’s unfair for the political elites to underfund the universities and ferry their children to the best and expensive schools in other countries and turnaround to scold and condemn the Nigerian University system. Softly Baba.

