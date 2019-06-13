Shehu Sanni Mocks INEC Over Claim It Has No Server

Shehu Sanni, the former member representing Kaduna West senatorial district, has reacted to claims by Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) that the elector umpire has no server.

Shehu Sanni who reacted via his Twitter handle said it is interesting and wonderful to know that INEC has no server or rather ‘serverless’.

INEC made the comment in response to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar(PDP Presidential Candidate) claim that the record he obtained via the electoral umpire’s server shows that he emerged victorious in the just concluded presidential poll.

In his words:

See his tweet below:

It’s interesting and wonderful to know that INEC has no server or rather ‘serverless’. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 13, 2019