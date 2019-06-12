Shina Peller, Akin Alabi’s Outfits As They Resume As House Of Reps Members

by Olayemi Oladotun

On the 11th of June, lawmakers in the Red and Green chambers were sworn-in as elected representatives of their people and the 9th Assembly welcomed two popular socialites.

Quilox night club owner, Shina Peller and fellow businessman and owner of Nairabet, Oloye Akin Alabi both resumed at the ‘Green Chambers’ as Federal House of Representative members.

The duo have been in the media for a long time before their emergence as representatives and they wasted no time in showing their fashion styles.

Shina Peller represents Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa at the ninth assembly, while Akin Alabi represents Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency.

See their pictures below;

Shina Peller

Akin Alabi
