No fewer than two people have lost their lives to the flood which accompanied the heavy downpour in Ekosodin area of Benin city. The two victims were said to be in their sleep when the heavy downpour began and they reportedly lost their lives in the process.

Properties worth millions were also destroyed by the heavy downpour. The video of the sad event was captured and shared by an Instagram user, Gossip Mill.

Watch the video below:

