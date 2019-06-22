Shocking!!! 72-Year-old Cleric Arrested For Impregnating, Killing And Burying A Babcock University Ex-student

by Eyitemi

Shocking!!! 72-Year-old Cleric Arrested For Impregnating, Killing And Burying A Babcock University Ex-student

 

A 72-year-old cleric, Jacob Ade Farinmade, has been arrested for impregnating, killing and burying of a young lady named Bunmi.

According to the victim’s dad who reported the case at the police station, he said he sent the deceased to live with her mother after she was rusticated from Babcock University in 2014.

He added that the mother then took her to the cleric without his consent for deliverance and cleansing.

Trouble, however, started when he didn’t hear from Bunmi for a while and he reached out to the mum who then took him to the cleric’s place.

The cleric subsequently showed them the shallow grave where he buried the said lady. The police upon interrogating the man discovered that the lady was pregnant before her demise and the man claimed ownership of the pregnancy.

The investigation further revealed that the cleric has 10 wives in his house before adding Bunmi to the list.
Tags from the story
babcock, church

You may also like

First Lady To NASS Members: Don’t Play Politics With MGDs

Mastermind Of Lagos Airport Robberies, 4 Others Arrested

PDP Alleges Plot By ACN, CPC To Destabilise Jonathan… This Govt Is Insecure – ACN

Police Uncover Kidnappers’ Den In Ogun, Rescue Victim

Police Arrests 22 Persons In Kaduna

No Baseless Petition Against Judges Would Be Entertained As We Flush Out Corrupt Judges – CJN

Ag. IGP Deploys X-Squad, Monitoring Units to enforce anti-corruption directives

Taraba Women Demand 40 Per Cent Political Appointments From Gov. Ishaku

Ambode gives quit notice to property owners blocking drainage channels in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *