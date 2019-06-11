SHOCKING! A 40-Years-Old Man Rapes And Defiles A 13-Years-Old Girl

13 Years old girl abducted by a man of about 40years, held the little girl hostage for hours and released her in this condition. #EndRape

Give me reasons why we shouldn’t cut off his manhood…. There should be stronger laws. The society may one day decided to seek for self-help… carry out Jungle Justice on paedophile.

The little girl is responding to treatment in an undisclosed Clinic.

We will be traveling to Rivers State to meet with the victim and family to offer our support and clear medical bills.

We are assuring Nigerians perpetrator will be arrested. #StrongerLaws

Share to your law makers.. They have a great role to play.