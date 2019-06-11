SHOCKING! A 40-Years-Old Man Rapes And Defiles A 13-Years-Old Girl

by Olabanji

A 13-years-old school girl has been raped and defiled by a man in River state, Nigeria. The man, however, has not been brought to justice as he moves freely in the state.

The man was reported to have abducted her for hours, raped her and released her with blood stains all over her uniform.

This was made pronounced  by Activist, Gwamnishu Emefiana Harison on  his Facebook page as he wrote ;

13 Years old girl abducted by a man of about 40years, held the little girl hostage for hours and released her in this condition. #EndRape

Give me reasons why we shouldn’t cut off his manhood…. There should be stronger laws. The society may one day decided to seek for self-help… carry out Jungle Justice on paedophile.

The little girl is responding to treatment in an undisclosed Clinic.

We will be traveling to Rivers State to meet with the victim and family to offer our support and clear medical bills.

We are assuring Nigerians perpetrator will be arrested. #StrongerLaws

Share to your law makers.. They have a great role to play.

