SHOCKING! A 45-Years-old Man Rapes Mother In Imo State

A man named Ihuaku has been arrested by The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Imo state for alleging rapping his mother has he blames it on Alcohol.

The suspect who is said to be a 45-years-old man confessed to his crimes as he said he was on the influence of alcohol.

he said

“After drinking on that fateful evening, there was a heavy downpour and I could not resist the urge for sex; so, I had to use a local pistol to threaten my mother to submission and I later raped her,” Ihuaku stated.

The man who is still living in his mother’s house said he is yet to be married because he has no form of income as he is jobless.

The mother reported the suspect to the youth in the area, who apprehended him and alerted men of the corps.

She said, “I was in the kitchen and saw him (Ihuaku) with a pistol. He used it to threaten me. He told me that he would kill me. I could not do anything other than to beg him to drop the gun.

she also said it was the second time the incident was happening.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Raji Ibrahim, said the suspect will remain in custody as he will be charged to court.

ALSO READ: Suspects Narrate How They hynopized A Sales Girl And Collected N1.4 Million Naira From Her