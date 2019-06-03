SHOCKING! MFM Pastor Allegedly Rapes and Impregnates A Teenage Orphan

by Olabanji

The National Agency For the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a suspicious man who is said to be a pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracle Church (MFM) Gwarimpa branch Abuja for rape, sexual molestation and impregnating a 16-years-orphan.

suspect

It was reported that the suspect volunteered to provide shelter for the teenager girl after she lost her parents and was accused of witchcraft.

The victim who said the man has repeatedly devoured her sexually first raped her in March, after her birthday outing, she said this has been going on for almost a year and she has repeatedly resisted the pastor.

The arrested suspect during interrogations confirmed committing the crimes “only twice” blaming it on the devil

A statement by the spokesperson of MFM explained that the suspected man is not yet an ordained pastor but a worker in the church. He has been indefinitely suspended from the church as the church has zero tolerance for indiscipline he said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, has described the action of the suspect as the highest form of wickedness against a fellow human being.

Okah-Donli promised that the case would be diligently prosecuted in order to secure justice for the victim.

