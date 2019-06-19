Shocking: Nigerian Woman Pretended As Hospital Staff To Steal A 3-Year-old Baby

by Valerie Oke

Shocking: Nigerian Woman Pretended As Hospital Staff To Steal A 3-Year-old Baby

The Plateau state police command has paraded a lady who posed as hospital staff to steal a 3-day-old baby in Bingham area of the state.

According to her confessional statement, she said she was able to steal the baby after telling the baby’s parent that she wants to take her for a blood test in the hospital.

She reportedly took the baby and flee from the hospital since the incident happened on May 28th.

However, she ran out of luck when the baby developed a fever and she took the baby to the hospital on the pretense that the baby was hers.

Upon interrogation by the hospital management, she was found giving inconsistent details about the baby which led to her arrest.

 

 

 

