Shocking!!! Nigerian Woman Queried And Suspended By Church Elders For Buying A New Car While Pastor Drives Second-Hand One

A Twitter user @vivsaintlaurent has shared the story of how her mum’s friend was summoned by church elders because she bought a new car while the pastor drives a second-hand one.

Read the full story below:

My mum’s mate bought herself a new car & the elders in church summoned her for a meeting saying it looks bad she has a new car and the pastor is driving a second-hand car

my mom’s friend was summoned for a meeting after she gave testimony about successfully purchasing land in Nigeria.

The pastor was TIGHT saying she should have given that money to the church. They banned her from the church.

My mom and her friend no longer attend.

See her tweet;

