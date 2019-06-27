Shocking!!! Nigerian Woman Queried And Suspended By Church Elders For Buying A New Car While Pastor Drives Second-Hand One

by Eyitemi

Shocking!!! Nigerian Woman Queried By Church Elders For Buying A New Car While Pastor Drives Second-Hand One

A Twitter user @vivsaintlaurent has shared the story of how her mum’s friend was summoned by church elders because she bought a new car while the pastor drives a second-hand one.

Read the full story below:

My mum’s mate bought herself a new car & the elders in church summoned her for a meeting saying it looks bad she has a new car and the pastor is driving a second-hand car

my mom’s friend was summoned for a meeting after she gave testimony about successfully purchasing land in Nigeria.

The pastor was TIGHT saying she should have given that money to the church. They banned her from the church.

My mom and her friend no longer attend.

See her tweet;

You may also like

MEND Claims Responsibility For Attack On Agip Tugboat, Confirms Abduction Of Crew Members

25-year-old Sentenced To Two And Half Years In Prison For Unlawful Dealing In Drugs

Falae Counsels FG On How To Deal With Boko Haram Insurgency

Don’t Burden Poor Nigerians With Rigid Economic Policies, IMF Urges Buhari

Operation Lafiya Dole: Air Force Deploy More Fighter Jets To Northeast

Mbu Resumes As AIG In Lagos, Warns Officers, Civilians To Behave Or Risk His Wrath

Lagos Targets N1trn Annual Budget Size By 2018

Airforce denies dropping weapons for Fulani herdsmen ahead of a planned attack in Enugu

Plateau Massacre: Why hasn’t any arrest been made – Nigerians question Buhari

Bukola Saraki CCT trial

Presidency Dismisses Saraki’s ‘Cabal’ Claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *