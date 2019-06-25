Shocking!!! See What A Lady Told Someone She Requested For 5k From But Offered Her A 45k Monthly Pay Job Within Her Vicinity

by Eyitemi

Shocking!!! See What A Lady Told Someone She Requested For 5k From But Offered Her A 45k Monthly Pay Job Within Her Vicinity

A Twitter user @mrmanodili has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the response he got from a lady who sent him a message asking for 5k.

According to the user, he said he gave her a job offer of 45k instead within her vicinity but she declined by asking him to give her the money and give the job to someone else because she doesn’t have the strength to wake up at 5.am.

As shared by the user:

She sent a DM asking for a 5k for upkeep because there’s no job. She got a reply from a job offer (45k per month) within her vicinity. Here’s her response… please give me the 5k and give the job to someone else, I no get the strength to dey wake up every 5 O’clock.

See the tweet below:

You may also like

Naira Marley’s Management Calls Out EFCC

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Unilorin bans female students from using hair attachment, Brazilian hair

#Russia2018: ‘My New Name Is Chibuike’ – John Dumelo Says, Nigerians React

Adorable photo of Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke rocking Gucci shirt and Balenciaga Sneakers

Alibaba narrates how the government frustrated a big project he had planned to generate revenue and create jobs in Lagos

Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Her Surgery And Her Struggle With Depression

Viral photo of Mompha and the Chinese girls Hushpuppi accused him of sleeping with

Dolapo Badmos reacts to Viral Video of SARS Officers Beating Man with Iron Rod

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *