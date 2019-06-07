Shocking!!! Some labs in Lagos giving people fake HIV positive results – Doctor reveals

A popular Twitter doctor, Dr Funmilayo has drawn the attention of the npublic to the usual business of some laboratories in Lagos, giving fake HIV positive results to people.

According to the doctor, these labs engage in such practises just to extort money from people.

“ATTENTION: I just heard some labs in Lagos are giving people a false HIV result. They declare you as “HIV positive” when you are not, ” the doctor said.

The doctor revealed that these criminals ” use expired test strips just to make money from unsuspecting victims who are then thrown into depression.

Sad stuff.”

The members of the public were advised to be careful, and ensure to repeat an HIV test no matter where it was first done.

“PLEASE if you have done an HIV test, regardless of the result, make sure you repeat it in another two reputable places.

Especially if the result is positive in one Centre.”

“It may be false. It may be wrong. Don’t let someone throw you into a state of psychological brouhaha. ”

The doctor also advised that “IF any hospital or laboratory gives you a FALSE result which you later found out was wrong by repeating the test elsewhere, SUE THEM.”

”Speak with a lawyer and demand for millions in compensation due to the emotional and psychological damage.”

“You must sue. A lawsuit is the only way many of these unscrupulous businessmen and fraudsters running laboratories can be stopped from this nonsense.”

“Many of them are only bothered about money and nothing but money.”

“Imagine telling someone they are HIV positive and they go kill themselves?”

”And that also reminds you-

Many labs have also given many people WRONG genotype results.”

“A friend of mine was told he was AS then SS then SC- at a point he was told “inconclusive genotype. Like say na INEC conduct the test.”

“Please make sure you recheck your genotype also.”

“Many relationships have ended because people were given wrong HIV and Genotype results. ”

“ It’s absolutely horrendous and terrifying. Please make sure you double check whenever you get those kind of test results. Especially on something as sensitive like HIV and Genotype.”