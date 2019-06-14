Simi Fuels Pregnancy Rumour As Fans Spot Baby Bump [See Picture]

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has stoked the fire of rumours about her being pregnant as she uploads pictures of herself with a baby bump.

Rumours of the singer being pregnant have been going around for months and she has even used as a line in one of the songs on her E.P. Charlie Champagne.

However, in recent pictures, she has uploaded, the singer, who got married in a secret wedding in January to her fellow singer, Adekunle Gold, has shown signs of a baby bump and her fans are not ready to ignore.

See post below:

Simi

