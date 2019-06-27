Simi Slams Fashion Police On Social Media

Sonorous Nigerian singer Simi has slammed critics of her dress sense in a new post on Instagram.

The singer is one of many entertainers who has had to endure her own share of heavy criticisms because of her sense of style.

She has finally hit back at her critics saying is it their fathers that bought the clothes she wears for her.

Simi wrote:

“Simi can’t dress”… Shey Saddy e lo’n ra so fun mi ni (is it your father that is buying clothes for me?)

See her post below: