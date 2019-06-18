Singer, Davido Shares Photo Of His Flabby Tummy As He Hits The Gym

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has taken time out of his busy schedule to hit the gym so he can be fit and get a perfectly toned body. Isn’t that someone’s 2019 goal?

The singer shared a series of post on his Instastory showing him seriously working out in the gym. He seems really committed to shedding off the unwanted fat in his body especially in his tummy region.

In one of the posts, he shared a photo of his flabby tummy with the caption:

“19 more days to go”

He also revealed to his fans and followers to expect his super banging body soon.

See photos below;