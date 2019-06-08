Singer, Dencia Goes Topless In New Photo

Controversial singer and CEO of Whitenicious, Dencia took to her Instagram page to show off her flawless skin.

The Cameroonian singer was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked’s “Uncensored” with hosts Jason Lee, DJ Damage and Apryl Jones.

She spoke on her Whitenicious cream and stated that she wouldn’t describe the cream as a skin bleaching product, but as lightning and brightening cream.

She added that she is not worried about her critics because some of them even purchase her products. She said that her haters even assist her in promoting her brand.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the self-acclaimed Queen of Matamba donned nothing but a pair of shades. However, she used her arms to cover her bosom. She was also on board on a yacht. She wrote;

“Éternel pour toujours. Eternal Forever”

See full photo below: