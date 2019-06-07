Singer, Duncan Mighty Releases First Photo Of His New Baby, Reign

Nigerian singer and self-acclaimed ‘Port-Harcourt First Son’, Duncan Mighty released the first photo of his newborn child today, June 7, 2019.

The singer recently welcomed his third child with his wife. He went on to share a video of himself dancing on Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. It was reported a while back that his marriage was on the verge of breaking up as allegations of domestic violence surfaced. However, the singer came out to refute the claims.

He shared the photo of the baby on Instagram while also revealing that the baby is a girl and her name is Reign.

See the full post below: