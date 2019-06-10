Singer, Peruzzi Blasted for Allegedly Slapping Popular Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin

Nigeria singer Peruzzi was alleged to have slapped popular social media influencer, Adegoke Pamilerin over a tweet he made in January. The social media influencer, Pamilerin narrated his ordeal with the DMW act, saying the Artiste assaulted him for over 20mintues in Bayelsa state.
he said in his post;
After the event it was time to go back to Lagos and face traffic, I got into the bus that was taking us to PortHarcourt from Bayelsa, next thing I heard was, come down here, then I felt heavy hand pull me down.
All I could hear was, are you AYE(cult), I could not respond because I was lost in thought. What is happening I said to myself. Then this guy dragged me where Peruzzi was standing. Ohh, it’s you, I said to myself.
Next thing, your super star Peruzzi pulled me up with the help of his bouncer holding my hands, the next thing I heard was boom. Is that from THOR I said to myself. He started screaming, don’t you ever tweet about me again, you are mad, who do you think you are.
This continued to about 20 minutes, everyone around was shocked and dumbfounded, he said how on earth will I compare him with Teni ????He said he does not care, but this is you abusing me after 6 months.
Bearing in mind that I tweeted on the 6th January, 2019. When the whole comparison between himself and Teni surfaced online. I simply asked our gentleman not to compare himself that Teni has put in lot of work, so she deserved to be given her moment and credit.
@thepamilerin tweets on Twitter 6months ago
The artist has however been blasted on Twitter for assaulting and slapping thePamilerin, some have also used the drama to create memes n twitter.
Did i just hear that Pamilerin who is verified on twitter got some verified slaps from unverified Peruzzi? pic.twitter.com/HJh9GmTixO
— Bros Twittar (@BrosTwittar) June 10, 2019
The reason Peruzzi slapped and not punched Pamilerin is because he can never blow. Think about it!
— 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕚 † (@_igwilo) June 10, 2019
I just got off the phone with @thepamilerin. He was truly slapped because he tweeted “Teni is better than Peruzzi” in January.
He said he was threatened then and had to bring the tweet down at the time.
Yet that Onitsha Quavo and his gang still attacked him. This is shameful.
— OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 9, 2019
Lemme Just drop this here So when Peruzzi wakes up he’ll know the people he’s slapping 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V0s6rmpmSN
— Danny Walter 👑 (@cutewalter_) June 9, 2019
Peruzzi always need a feature to get a hit.
His Bodyguards had to hold Pamilerin down before he could slap Pam Pam over a January tweet where he said Teni is better (ATTACHED).
Peruzzi's hand is gonna really hurt from all the slaps he's gonna give millions of Nigerians today pic.twitter.com/9Rj08Gm4qI
— Engr Damorela (@theDamorela) June 9, 2019