Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye. who is simply known as ”Simi” has replied the critics of her dress sense.

According to the singer who spoke in an Instagram post today, June 27th, she said: “Simi can’t dress”… Shey daddy e lo’n ra so fun mi ni – which translates to ”Is It your dad that buys my cloth???”

The singer has often come under scrutiny for her sense of fashion, let’s see if her response would put an end to it.

What she wrote:

