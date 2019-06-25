Singer, Teni Reacts As She Loses The BET “New International Act Award”

by Amaka

Nigerian talented singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni was nominated for the 2019 BET “New International Act Award’ but unfortunately, she lost to South African Artist, Sho Mad Jazi.

Singer, Teni Reacts As She Loses The BET “New International Act Award”

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Dances To Naira Marley’s Song, Opotoyi

However, she remained undefeated as she took to her twitter page to react to her loss.

She wrote:

“#TeamTeni we didn’t win the awards but we still won, to make it here and be amongst the greats was inspiring!! Congratulations to everyone. And thank you to everyone that keeps supporting me and my brand. One step at a time we will take this to the world”

ALSO READ: [PHOTOS] Omotola Jalade’s Daughter, Meraiah Graduates From The Fashion Institute Of Design In Los Angeles

See her tweet below:
Tags from the story
BET Award for Best International Act Africa, Teni, Teni Apata

You may also like

‘UNILAG and 3rd Mainland bridge are two of the hottest spots for sex’ – Pretty Mike

Waiting for Adekunle Gold, Praiz at 100% concert

Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party

Rapper Yung6ix Part Ways With Record Label, KKTBM

Patoranking Is The ‘New Face of Naija Dancehall’, See His MTV Iggy Spotlight

Will Smith Declares His Plan To Run For President Of America

Death toll hits 140 in Mexico earth quake

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 3 years as a born again Christian; dashes out iPhone 6

“They leaked my sex tape…” – Don Jazzy says in hilarious post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *