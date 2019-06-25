Singer, Teni Reacts As She Loses The BET “New International Act Award”

Nigerian talented singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni was nominated for the 2019 BET “New International Act Award’ but unfortunately, she lost to South African Artist, Sho Mad Jazi.
However, she remained undefeated as she took to her twitter page to react to her loss.
She wrote:
“#TeamTeni we didn’t win the awards but we still won, to make it here and be amongst the greats was inspiring!! Congratulations to everyone. And thank you to everyone that keeps supporting me and my brand. One step at a time we will take this to the world”
See her tweet below:
— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) June 24, 2019