Singer Yinka Ayefele and wife welcome triplet

by Temitope Alabi

Popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele is a dad!

According to reports, the 51-year-old singer and his wife Temitope have welcomed a set of triplets.

A source in the singer’s home confirmed the news to newsmen adding that Temitope birthed their kids in the United States of America.

Yinka and Temitope Ayefele have been married for 19 years now.

In an interview earlier in the year, Yinka who is crippled spoke on his belief that he will someday walk again.

In his words;

At a point, yes! But I’m an incurable optimist. I’m of the firm belief that nothing is impossible. I know I will still walk again. I believe that with God, all things are possible.
