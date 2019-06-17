”So after announcing them who will confirm them?” – Nigerians Blast Peter Obi For Querying Buhari On His Unnamed Cabinet

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to slam the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Peter Obi, for querying why President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t named his cabinet.

Nigerians while reacting have queried how it is possible to do so when the National Assembly that would ratify their appointments just got inaugurated.

Reactions:

How many PDP Governors newly elected have formed their Cabinets? — AOA (@Ojagbero) June 17, 2019

Its logical to set up a cabinet when even the National assembly set with responsibility of confirming the ministers haven’t settled into their offices yet. China-man take a chill pill — Abubakar Ibrahim (@abubaba1) June 17, 2019

So even after announcing them who will confirm them ?? When the national assembly was just set up for legislative action — Aвđΰℓmumin (@a_lmumin) June 17, 2019

