”So after announcing them who will confirm them?” – Nigerians Blast Peter Obi For Querying Buhari On His Unnamed Cabinet

by Eyitemi

So after announcing them who will confirm them ?? When the national assembly was just set up for legislative action - Nigerians Slam Peter Obi For Querying Why Buhari Hasn't Named His Cabinet

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to slam the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Peter Obi, for querying why President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t named his cabinet.

Nigerians while reacting have queried how it is possible to do so when the National Assembly that would ratify their appointments just got inaugurated.

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
Nigerians, peter obi

You may also like

Court Refuses Application To Unfreeze Gov. Fayose’s Accounts

It’s Disturbing That Nigerians Don’t Believe In The Government – Bukola Saraki

Buhari: No More Easy Money To Throw Around

6 Easy Ways A Nigerian Woman Can Mess With A Nigerian Man

Oshiomhole Kicks Against New Date For Edo Polls

20-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Sleeping With Dogs

Be honest: Tell us this photo did make you think of wicked thoughts???

Infinix continues to win hearts with ‘Love in Action’ promotion; See pictures from Valentine’s Edition

Cross Rivers Government upset over abandoned equipments by the Federal Government at the State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *