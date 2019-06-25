‘So many people have asses looking like boxes’ – Beverly Osu shakes major table

Actress and former BBA star, Beverly Osu, is causing a stir online following a video she released on ladies having plastic surgeries.

According to the model, she has no issues with ladies getting plastic surgery but they need to do the ass well as many ladies have botched job and are walking around with their asses looking lie boxes.

In the video she posted, she said;

‘Ladies I am not against any of you doing your bodies but if you are going to do your body, please do the bum bum well. The bum bum nowadays is just looking like box. Everybody’s ass is just looking like sponge box square pants. Short girls now doing their ass again, making them look as if they are dropping. Do your ass oh, but please just do it nice” she said https://www.instagram.com/p/BzIher8AcJw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link