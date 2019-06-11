“So Proud Of This Man” – Stefflon Don Gushes Over Burna Boy

by Olayemi Oladotun

British rapper, Stefflon Don, gushes over her boyfriend, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy as she says she is so proud of him as he plans on doing some amazing things this week.

Stefflon Don and Burna Boy have been in a relationship since the beginning of the year and they have been spotted at events together.

Also Read: [PHOTOS]: Five Star Music Boss, E-Money Poses With His Luxurious Cars

See what she wrote:

So proud of this man. He is about to do some Amazing things this week and I’m more gassed than he is. I can’t wait for it all to unfold and i can’t stop smiling.❤

Stefflon Don

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don

You may also like

White Fans Beg Emeka Ike For Autographs In The U.S (PICTURED)

White Fans Beg Emeka Ike For Autographs In The U.S (PICTURED)

Ten Famous People You Didn’t Know Were ‪‎Muslims

Davido Denies Shading Caroline Danjuma On ‘Fia”

“Any Entertainer Without Critics Is Irrelevant” – Actress Dayo Amusa

Actress Moyo Lawal declares herself “Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women”

Photos & Video: African Football best Stars Emmanuel Adebayor, Michael Essien, Djibril Cisse and more Show off Their Azonto Skills at a Charity Event

Michelle Obama Tells Justin Beiber’s Mum To Talk To Her Son Over His Behaviour And Drug Scandal

SHOCKING! Abuja Lady Murdered 7 Days After Sacking Guard, Driver

Between Ubi Franklin and troll who called him a dog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *