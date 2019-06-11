“So Proud Of This Man” – Stefflon Don Gushes Over Burna Boy

British rapper, Stefflon Don, gushes over her boyfriend, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy as she says she is so proud of him as he plans on doing some amazing things this week.

Stefflon Don and Burna Boy have been in a relationship since the beginning of the year and they have been spotted at events together.

See what she wrote:

So proud of this man. He is about to do some Amazing things this week and I’m more gassed than he is. I can’t wait for it all to unfold and i can’t stop smiling.❤