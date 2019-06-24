So Sad: This Parent Have To Carry Their Kids In Plastic Bag To cross A River Every Day Just So They Can Go To School Dry(photos)

The Chinese Daily has shared the story of Vietnamese parents who have to carry their kids in a plastic bag every morning to cross a river to school so they can stay dry while going to school.

The parents who are said to be a farmer usually wait at the bank of the river when the school’s closing time is approaching so that they can take them back home in the same plastic bag.

The river is said to be over 1.5 meters deep and runs a great length. The government has since the news broke out relocated them to a well-furnished home away from the riverine area.