Social media accuse Omokri of using Leah Sharibu’s situation to defraud people

by Verity

Social media accuse Omokri of using Leah Sharibu's situation to defraud people

A former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri is currently being accused of using the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign to defraud people.

Omokri has been a forerunner in the campaign for government to do everything in its power to ensure that Sharibu – The Dapchi school girl left behind in captivity after she was abducted alongside her school mate in 2018, for refusing to denounce her Christian faith is released.

Omokri had written a book on Sharibu and stated that the proceeds from the sale of book will go straight to Sharibu’s family — And has taken the campaign to free Leah to many countries in recent times including mount Everest.

However, accusations are flying everywhere on social media that Omokri, “hides under activism and religiosity to swindle and demean others with different opinions.”

See some accusations below

 
Tags from the story
boko haram, Dapchi, Leah Sharibu, Omokri

You may also like

Buhari jets off to the UK

#Election2019: “Honour Your Civic Duty – Buhari Tells Nigerians

9th Assembly: 2015 taught us lessons, we have learned them well - APC

Fani Kayode Comes For Festus Keyamo Over “Buhari Doesn’t Need WAEC” Statement

Wamakko’s Suspension Was A Mistake – PDP BoT

Parents of released Igbonla boys express worry over change in their behaviour

12 Persons killed, others injured as tank farm consumes fire in Calabar

Sad!!! 53 persons die as boat capsize in Benue State

Edo Election: Wike Denies N2billion Donation To PDP’s Ize-Iyamu

Here’s what Ambode has to say about his plan to defect from APC

Breaking : Yemi Osinbajo signs 2017 Budget into law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *