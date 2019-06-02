‘Social media should be banned in Nigeria’ – Tboss

by Temitope Alabi

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss is of the opinion that social media should be banned in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instastoies, the model and actress said this should be due to the many mean people the country seems to have.

In her words;

'Social media should be banned in Nigeria' - Tboss

Personally I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many people on there.

Tboss’s thoughts and wish are coming after it was announced that the US embassy in Nigeria is now requiring applicants to submit their social media handles as part of the visa process.

This has since been met with several reactions by Nigerians online.
Tags from the story
social media, TBoss

You may also like

PHOTOS: See What Top TV Personality Has To Say About Clocking 60 + Check Out Her Gorgeous Cake

OMG! Ubi Franklin Unveils his 1st Daughter, He Gave birth before Marrying Lilian Esoro

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Leather Corset And Knickers

Photos from the Burial of P’square mum as they carried their mother’s casket

Mr. P – “Look Into My Eyes” (Video)

See what Davido begs Apple to do after girlfriend Chioma searched his phone

Check out Rihanna’s body difference from 2012 to 2017 (Photos)

Photos From Ruth Kadiri 30th Birthday Party Held In Lagos

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Actress Karla Souza Reveals She Was Raped By A Movie Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *