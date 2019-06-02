‘Social media should be banned in Nigeria’ – Tboss

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss is of the opinion that social media should be banned in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instastoies, the model and actress said this should be due to the many mean people the country seems to have.

In her words;

Personally I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many people on there.

Tboss’s thoughts and wish are coming after it was announced that the US embassy in Nigeria is now requiring applicants to submit their social media handles as part of the visa process.

This has since been met with several reactions by Nigerians online.