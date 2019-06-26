‘Some Friends Are Decorated Snakes’ – Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to reveal some friends we have in our lives which are ‘Decorated Snakes’.

The controversial actress has been out of the news in recent days after weeks of being in the heat of controversy on social media.

The controversial actress last headline hitting controversies was during her giveaway period when she declared that Nollywood could not afford her again.

Now probably attacking some of her friends, Tonto Dikeh expressed that some friends pretend to be tortoise when in reality they are just snakes.

She shared the picture below:

Tonto Dikeh

