‘Some Men Will Have Sense If There Were More Women Like Tonto’ – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has sent her colleague, Tonto Dikeh a birthday shout-out on Instagram as she turns 34 today.

The actress revealed that she calls Tonto Dikeh “craze girl” when she is not there.

Mercy hailed Tonto Dikeh, pointing out thar some men will start to have sense if there were more women like Tonto.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday to this super beautiful, very bold, extremely stubborn,strong woman, I call her ‘craze girl’ behind her back😂😂😂😂😂 if there were more women like her, I am sure some men will start to have sense 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 “awon oniranu gbogbo” …… as you start this new chapter of your life, may you enter another level of increase in every area of your life in Jesus Name! Have a Blast hunnay @tontolet ❤️