Some of my colleagues don’t read – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa east has accused some of his colleagues at the Red chamber of being unable to read and understand world events.

The outgoing lawmaker said this at the valedictory session of the eight senates, on Thursday.

He said: “Lawmakers make laws about the future and not the past. This important for the ninth Senate. When you are a senator, you have to read and understand what happens in the world,” the lawmaker said.

“Knowledge changes every six months. Whatever knowledge you have today in six months, it becomes irrelevant. Some of the bills I presented were rejected, and that made me think that some of us do not read.

“In the ninth Senate it is important that you are up to date modern technology and the realities of the world because if you are not, you do not make laws about yesterday but the future.

“I hope the next Senate will talk about green energy, electric cars, diaspora voting, talk about laws that will help the economy, help the executive.”

“I want to the executive to know that the leadership of the ninth Senate should be chosen by 109 members of the Senate and not the executive,” he said.