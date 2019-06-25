Some politicians steal even in the name of the dead – Moghalau throws jabs

by Valerie Oke

Some politicians steal even in the name of the dead - Moghalau throws jabs

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Kingsley Moghalu lambasted politicians who steal even in the name of the dead.

The former presidential candidate was reacting to reports that Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, had accused his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar of spending a staggering N2.3 billion just to buy materials for burying dead bodies in the state.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Ladan Salihu, in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi last weekend, said that the funds were spent between January and May 2019.

The spokesperson said that more than N900 million of the money was spent in buying white cloth materials used for wrapping dead bodies while over N1.4 billion was used to buy the wood for lacing the graves for the burial.

In his reaction, Moghalu while taken a quick swipe at the former governor and his kinds, described the dead people as expensive.

He wrote: An aide to former Bauchi State Gov Mohammed Abubakar has reportedly said Bauchi didn’t spend N2.3 billion for burial materials in a state cemetery as alleged by activists, [“only”] N1.2 billion. Expensive dead people indeed. Some politicians steal even in the name of the dead!
