“Someone Is Trying To Hack My Account” – Davido Warns

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his social media account to reveal that his Twitter handle is under serious threat as someone is trying to access it.

The “wonder woman” crooner who revealed via his Instagram yesterday that he is working tirelessly to meet the deadline for the release of his new album, warned his fans to beware of tweets on his handle.

Davido wrote:

Someone is trying to hack my twitter. So all should beware of tweets. Please.

See his post below: