Sonia Morales And IK Ogbonna Are No More Married – Estranged Wife Confirms

by Olayemi Oladotun

IK Ogbonna’s estranged wife, Sonia, says people should stop advising them to get back together after she confirmed their divorce.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, Sonia revealed that she cannot a father from seeing his daughter when asked why she allowed the actor to see their daughter on their birthday.

Sonia Morales also urged people to stop wish them to get back together, instead, they should wish them peace of mind as they go their separate ways.

Also Read: We have not endorsed Yahaya Bello yet for a second term – Kogi APC

See her posts below:

Sonia Lanieraa

 

 
Tags from the story
IK Ogbonna, Sonia

You may also like

Kylie Jenner shows off new colourful hairstyle as she flaunts impressive post-baby figure in busty crop top.

Kcee Allegedly Makes N45 Million From MTN Callertunez

African-American Actors, Chiwetel Ejiofor And Idris Elba Nominees For Golden Globes Awards

Ali Baba, Alex Ekubo, Caroline Chikezie Others At The Screen Nation Film and Televison Awards In London

Linda wanted to be an air hostess – Sister of Corp Member killed by Abuja policeman

We have enough fuel for Nigerians – NNPC

Members of Atiku campaign group decamp to APC

Atiku is our grandson - Jigawa monarch

Presidency reveals Atiku’s secret plans

Funke Akindele: “My Marriage Is Intact, I’m Going to Court.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *