Sonia Morales And IK Ogbonna Are No More Married – Estranged Wife Confirms

IK Ogbonna’s estranged wife, Sonia, says people should stop advising them to get back together after she confirmed their divorce.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, Sonia revealed that she cannot a father from seeing his daughter when asked why she allowed the actor to see their daughter on their birthday.

Sonia Morales also urged people to stop wish them to get back together, instead, they should wish them peace of mind as they go their separate ways.

Also Read: We have not endorsed Yahaya Bello yet for a second term – Kogi APC

See her posts below: