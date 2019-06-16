Sophia Momodu Hails Davido On Father’s Day

by Olayemi Oladotun

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has taken to her Instagram page to wish the music star a happy father’s day.

Imade’s mom revealed that Davido is a wonderful father despite the fact that he got on her nerves during the pregnancy stage.

Sophia Momodu and Davido have been seen together and praising each other in recent weeks.

Also Read: CDQ Celebrates Masterkraft On Father’s Day, Says He Rebuilt Him After His Father

The duo got together for Imade’s product launch for her hair cream, and Davido also celebrated her during her birthday.

Sophia thanked the Afro-pop star for proving to be a good father. She wrote:

Sophia Momodu
Tags from the story
Davido, imade, sophia momodu

You may also like

Seyi Shay Inks endorsement deal with Telecoms company

Rahama Sadau

Watch The ‘Scandalous’ Music Video That Got Rahama Sadau Banned From Kannywood

Troops Caught In IED Explosion In Borno

Governor Fayose suspends Permanent Secretary and three others

North Korea sends warning to the U.S

Actress, Georgina Onuoha narrates how she received blood transfusion on her birthday and narrowly survived a car crash two weeks ago

Marriage was a turning point in my life – Emeka Okoro

Super Eagles & Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Announces Retirement

Watch 13-year-old boy accidentally shoots to death a 12-year-old girl on Facebook live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *