Sophia Momodu Hails Davido On Father’s Day

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has taken to her Instagram page to wish the music star a happy father’s day.

Imade’s mom revealed that Davido is a wonderful father despite the fact that he got on her nerves during the pregnancy stage.

Sophia Momodu and Davido have been seen together and praising each other in recent weeks.

The duo got together for Imade’s product launch for her hair cream, and Davido also celebrated her during her birthday.

Sophia thanked the Afro-pop star for proving to be a good father. She wrote: