South African Vocalist, Nichume Siwundla Allegedly Takes Her Life

South African songstress and ophthalmologist, Nichume Siwundla has allegedly committed suicide.

This is according to a statement released by her record label, Top Chap Media which reads;

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our fellow musician, sister and friend Nichume. Nichume was found at a friend’s place last night following an apparent suicide”

She reportedly jumped off the building in Johannesburg on the 9th of June, 2019.

The singer who is popular for the flavour she added on Mobi Dixon’s hit track ‘Buthiza’, comes from the Eastern Cape, South Africa’s second largest province.

Speaking on the sad exit of Nichume, Mobi said;

“I’m distraught. I will remember Nichume as a bright light at Top Chap Media where we signed her. She was not only my first artist, but we had grown so close in the past three years that she became my little sister. She truly is gone too soon. may her soul rest in peace,”

Nichume’s brother, Qamani Siwundla also spoke on behalf of the family regarding the death of his sister. He said;

“We, as a family are in absolute shock as to what has happened. Learning that your sister has succumbed to emotions and taken her own life can never rest well. We obviously are left with a lot of questions but also know that she had one of the strongest characters in the family. Whatever she was feeling at that moment triggered immense hopelessness. We stand united as a family during this difficult time.”

Additionally, the Minister of Arts and Culture South Africa, Nathi Mthethwa, shared a post on Twitter on Friday, June 8, 2019 offering his condolence to her family and loved ones.

In his words,

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a shining star, the celebrated musician Nichume Refeloe Siwundla – a talented daughter of the soil whose lovely voice reverberated in our hearts & gifted us lasting memories. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones,”

We're deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a shining star & celebrated musician Nichume Refeloe Siwundla – a talented daughter of the soil whose lovely voice reverberated in our hearts & gifted us lasting memories. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. #RIPNichume pic.twitter.com/QXjl06l4bn — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 7, 2019