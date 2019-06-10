Speed Darlington Calls Out Actress, Destiny Etiko Over Fake Backside

by Olayemi Oladotun

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has reacted to the pictures of Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko’s backside.

The curvy Nollywood actress posted pictures of herself flaunting her backside and this has elicited a reaction from the rapper.

Speed Darlington questioned the backside of the actress asking whether the backside is fake or real considering a lot of people are doing a lot of surgeries now.

He wrote:

Is that a real ass or fake ass? I can’t tell because the way Nigerian girls is rushing fake ass you will think they from Dominican Republic

Speed Darlington

