Speed Darlington ‘Sends Death Threat’ To Notjustok

US-based Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington, has slammed NotJustOk music blog owner for dishing out his song for free download.

Speed Darlington wished death on the music blogger for uploading his latest single “Akamu” for free without his permission.

The artist took to his Instagram page to reveal that when he was just starting as a musician, he reacehd out to the owner of Notjustok but he was snubbed.

Speed Darlington warned the blogger to take down his music from the site if he does not want to see an unexpected end.

See his post below: