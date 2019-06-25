Statement attributed to Osinbajo on kidnapping an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead – Shehu Sani

by Valerie Oke

 

Statement attributed to Osinbajo on kidnapping an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead - Shehu Sani

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has joined thousands of Nigerians to condemn a recent comment, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was said to have made in the United States on the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria.

While addressing some Nigerians in New York as part of his official visit to the U.S,  Osinbajo was quoted as saying that the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria was exaggerated.

However, the presidency in a statement on Tuesday, rose to clarify the comment attributed to the VP, saying nowhere did Osinbajo use the word “exaggerated”.

Sani in his reaction described the comment as an “affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead.”

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Sani wrote: I have a lot of respect for the VP but the statement credited to him on killings and kidnappings is an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead and the living victims of this continuous violence.
Tags from the story
kidnapping, new york, nigeria, Osinbajo

You may also like

Toke Makinwa Shares Her Nude Picture With Fans

Cult Member Butchered To Death In Ekiti State University

Ycee Rocks All Pink Outfit After Fan Questioned His Gender

Today’s Question: President Buhari officially declares intention to run again in 2019 – Good or bad idea???

Everything ‘Good’ About PDP Has Vanished – Mbadinuju

‘You Are Not Angry, But Hungry’ – Etinosa Slams Slizeboy

APC Registration: Jega Leading Nigerians Towards ‘Monstrous Political Disaster’, Says Rival APC

Ben Bruce reacts to FG’s plan to sell off national assets to pay salaries

Abia Council Elections To Hold Dec 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *