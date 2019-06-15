‘Stay away from strange women’ – Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has revealed the best career advice he ever got.

In an interview with ith BBC Pidgin, the singer recounted how a girl he met during NYSC dumped him to go marry someone else. He added that the experience is his most memorable heartbreak to date.

Speaking on the best career advice he has ever gotten, the Romeo and Juliet singer said “staying away from strange women”.

On the craziest thing he has had done to him by a fan, Johnny Drille revealed that it would be a girl showing up at his hotel room. He infact thought it was for room service.

