Stefflon Don opens up on her ‘engagement’ to Burna Boy

UK rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen aka Stefflon Don has again shared some info about her relationship with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy.

The “Fire In The Booth” crooner in a recent interview with Los Angeles radio station, Power 105.1. revealed how she met Burna.

In her words;

“I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk poo, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow.”

Steff further disclosed that her BET winner partner told her people that they would soon see her wearing an engagement ring.

“I’m not one of them crazy bitches I know he’s gonna see this interview later and say ‘What da f**k’ like I’m the wife. Next time I’m gonna have a ring… I mean he told me so, I’m not just making it up.”

In an interview with Ebro on his show ‘Beats1’ on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America Burna has stated that;

“On a more serious note, that’s my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she’s like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she’s mine now…”