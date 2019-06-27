Stefflon Don opens up on her ‘engagement’ to Burna Boy

by Temitope Alabi

Stefflon

UK rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen aka Stefflon Don has again shared some info about her relationship with Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy.

The “Fire In The Booth” crooner in a recent interview with Los Angeles radio station, Power 105.1. revealed how she met Burna.

In her words;

“I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk poo, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow.”

Steff further disclosed that her BET winner partner told her people that they would soon see her wearing an engagement ring.

“I’m not one of them crazy bitches I know he’s gonna see this interview later and say ‘What da f**k’ like I’m the wife. Next time I’m gonna have a ring… I mean he told me so, I’m not just making it up.”

In an interview with Ebro on his show ‘Beats1’ on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America Burna has stated that;

“On a more serious note, that’s my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she’s like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she’s mine now…”

 

 

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don

You may also like

Mercy Aigbe and Odunlade Adekola Spotted At A Party (Photos)

Adele confirms marraige and end years of speculation

‘Don Jazzy is a broke tenant, Sinach and Frank Edwards are way richer than him’ Nigerian Professor Onyeka Nwelue says

Dayo Amusa’s Late Father Pre Burial Prayer Holds At Army Barrack, Somolu Lagos

Selena Gomez Stays Winning As She Becomes Billboard’s 2017 Woman Of The Year

Our ‘assets’, A Blessing And Curse –Female Celebs Complain

5 Gay Men Fighting After Infecting Each Other With HIV Arrested In Lagos

Revealed!!! Naira Marley was a wanted Criminal in the UK

‘EFCC Should Kill Naira Marley’ – Nigerian Lady Pleads

Wizkid To Perform At Coachella Festival Alongside Beyonce, Eminem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *