”Stop Harassing My Wife And Kids” Rochas Pleads With Ihedioha

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has issued a warning to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, asking him to stay away from harassing his wife kids.

According to a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, he said his wife and kids have not committed any offense and as such there should be no basis for their incessant harassment.

Statement below:

“We want to make this appeal and ask Governor Emeka Ihedioha to take charge as the governor of the State and halt the incessant harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by his senior appointees and their foot soldiers. “Specifically, Governor Ihedioha should call some of his appointees and their thugs to order and stop them from their harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor., “Chief Ihedioha should not create an ugly history or set a very bad precedence as the first governor of the State, who took delight in harassing the children and wife of the man he succeeded as governor. “Chief Ikedi Ohakim never harassed or abused the children and wife of Achike Udenwa he succeeded as governor. Owelle Rochas Okorocha for one day never harassed or abused the wife and children of Chief Ohakim, who he succeeded also as governor. Ihedioha should follow those examples. “Okorocha’s wife and children never committed any crime by remaining in the State after he had left as governor when the children and wives of those before him are all at overseas. They are here because they believe in the State and Owelle has an addiction for the good of the State. “Finally, people should not see Rochas Okorocha’s penchant for peace and tolerance as weakness. A word should be enough for the wise.