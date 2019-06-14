‘Stop looking for perfect love and start looking for true love’ – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi

AIT Ban: What Buhari used to coerce NBC boss to shut down AIT - Omokri

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has given his 2 cents on love and relationship.

In his usual fashion, Reno took to his Twitter page to advise women on how to find their own man.

According to him, women need to stop looking for perfect love and start looking for true love.

In his words;

Dear Ladies,

If you don’t want your heart to be broken, stop looking foir perfect love and start looking for true love.

Perfect love does not exist. True Love does. Your perfect man exists in your dream. Go for a real man. Not a dream one.

Thoughts anyone?

 
