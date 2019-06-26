Stop lying Osinbajo, you are a pastor – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has begged Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria to stop lying because he is a pastor.

Omokri said this in a tweet on Wednesday while reacting to comments made by the vice president in New York during a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community in the United States — That kidnapping in the country was ‘exaggerated’. A statement that has already been debunked by the presidency as false.

According to the former presidential aide, even his brother-in-law was kidnapped and the family had to pay a ransom, adding that kidnapping by herdsmen in the country is underreported and not exaggerated.

He tweeted: Herdsmen kidnap people all over Nigeria, yet @ProfOsinbajo says it is EXAGGERATED? Kidnapping by herdsmen is actually UNDERREPORTED. My own brother-in-law was kidnapped by herdsmen. We didn’t report it. We paid the ransom. Osinbajo you are a pastor. Stop LYING #OsinbajoStopLying.

